Israel looking for US aid in stopping controversial law amendment in Poland: report

Israel’s Foreign Minister Yair Lapid is holding talks with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in order to put pressure on Poland not to pass the amendment of the Code of Administrative Procedure (KPA), which limits the possibility of restitutioning the property of the Holocaust survivors, the Israeli “Haaretz” daily reported on Thursday.

According to “Haaretz”, the letter sent on Tuesday to the Polish President Andrzej Duda by 12 US senators strengthened Israel’s position. The letter stated that this amendment would increase difficulties that prevent victims from seeking reimbursement and compensation for property unlawfully taken by Nazi Germany and the communist government of Poland.

On Wednesday a US Department of State spokesman told “Haaretz” that the US calls on the Polish parliament to make changes in the bill so that pending court cases can be continued. He added, that Washington spoke of the issue both officially and unofficially with the highest Polish officials and that the US will continue to fight for justice for Holocaust survivors and their heirs.

In June, Poland’s lower house of parliament passed a draft bill introducing a statute of limitations on claims for the restitution of property. According to the new Code of Administrative Procedure, courts may consider appeals regarding administrative decisions on the property only if they were made within the previous 30 years. This solution was instructed by the Polish Constitutional Court in 2015. Poland’s authorities claim that the provisions are primarily to block “wild” property restitution.

The adoption of this amendment was met with a sharp reaction from the Israeli side. Yair Lapid announced at that time that the law is “a disgrace” and will seriously harm relations between Israel and Poland.