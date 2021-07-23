We are very disappointed with NS2 agreement: US congresswoman

Democratic US Congresswoman Marcy Kaptur admitted in an interview with the Polish Press Agency (PAP) that both she and the rest of the congressmen are disappointed with the attitude of the Joe Biden administration regarding the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline. She added that the US should become more involved in the Three Seas Initiative.

NS2 agreement prompts us to strengthen energy independence: president

see more

“I was very disappointed by the Biden administration’s willingness to allow Russian gas to reach the heart of Europe via Nord Stream 2, endangering energy security,” Ms Kaptur said.

The Democrat from Ohio, one of the oldest members of Congress, is a member of Congressional Caucuses on both Poland and Ukraine and the newly formed “Friends Of Belarus” Caucus. She stressed that her critical opinion was shared by almost all deputies from both parties.

“We consider this a dangerous project from a security point of view,” she emphasised.

The politician admitted that in the current situation, there is little Congress can do to change President Biden’s policy. In early July, Ms Kaptur tabled an amendment to prevent the State Department from suspending the sanctions imposed by Congress on NS2, but she said it would apply to future restrictions related to the extension of the pipeline.

She stressed that the main task of the administration should now be to act for the development of the Three Seas Initiative projects in the field of energy and green transformation. She recalled that Congress passed a USD 1 bn (EUR 850 mln) fund to support the initiative.

“It is really important because if the Central European countries are not energy independent, they can never be truly free,” she pointed out.

Polish, Ukrainian FMs criticise agreement on NS2

Polish and Ukrainian Foreign Ministers issued a joint statement criticising the agreement between the authorities of Germany and the US, concerning…

see more

Marcy Kaptur also expressed her dissatisfaction with the date of the visit of the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, to the White House on August 31. According to her, the date, which falls during a break in the work of Congress, will prevent him from meeting and talking to representatives of parliament supporting Ukraine. She announced that she would appeal to President Biden for the visit to be rescheduled.

Ted Cruz, the Republican Senator from Texas, announced on Thursday that he would hold the Senate’s approval process for president-nominated diplomats until he imposes sanctions on Nord Stream 2 as required by Congress. As a result of his efforts, about 60 candidates are waiting for approval.

“Secretary of State Antony Blinken has repeatedly said their waiver of sanctions can be rescinded. Well, good. He’s laid out the path forward: Rescind the waiver and actually follow the law,” he said in his interview with the “Politico” news website, adding that “when they rescind the waiver, I will happily lift my holds.”

The administration of US President Joe Biden and the German Foreign Ministry announced on Wednesday an agreement to end the dispute over the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline. Under the agreement, the US is suspending sanctions on NS2, and Germany will invest in Ukrainian projects and undertake sanctions if Russia takes hostile actions.

As part of the agreement, Germany is also to use all possible means of pressure to extend the gas transit agreement between Ukraine and Russia, which expires in 2024, for a period of up to 10 years.