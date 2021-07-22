NS2 agreement prompts us to strengthen energy independence: president

The US-German agreement on the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project has prompted Poland to strengthen the country’s energy independence, said President Andrzej Duda on Thursday.

Among the activities that would bring the country closer to that goal, the president mentioned the expansion of the system of LNG (Liquefied Natural Gas) terminals and the development of transmission infrastructure, also within the framework of the Three Seas projects, involving countries lying between the Black, Baltic and Adriatic seas.

The US and the German Foreign Ministry announced in a joint statement on Wednesday an agreement to end the dispute over the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline. As part of the agreement, the US is withholding sanctions on NS2, whereas Germany will invest in Ukrainian projects and impose sanctions in the event of hostile action from Russia.

“The declaration of Germany and the US reduces the security of a large part of Europe, including a number of European Union countries,” the president said.

“It resembles the American reset in relations with Russia in 2009, which resulted in the subsequent aggressive Russian policy and, as a result, the tragedy of Ukraine,” he added.

Andrzej Duda said that the document also contradicts claims about the business nature of the Nord Stream 2 project.

“It is significant that the ‘agreement’ was negotiated over the heads of many countries, especially Ukraine, and that Chancellor Merkel personally informed Vladimir Putin about its conclusion,” the president pointed out.

In his opinion, “the declaration makes it possible to complete the construction of Nord Stream 2 without any restrictions, and in fact may even be an incentive for the Kremlin to pursue a fait accompli policy.”