Final countdown to Tokyo Summer Olympics

As the opening ceremony for the Olympic Games in Tokyo will take place on Friday, not only fans all over the world, but also the athletes have shown concern regarding the epidemiological situation which could jeopardise the event in both organisational and sporting terms.

Despite introducing rigorous safety precautions related to the COVID-19 pandemic, there are still new cases of infection in the Olympic village. For now, no one is considering calling off the event, which will take place almost entirely behind closed doors.

As it stands, over 80 athletes and members of training teams have received positive coronavirus tests. Many of them show no symptoms of the disease, but will unfortunately miss the most important event of their career.

Nevertheless, those who tested negative, may continue their preparations.

“We are hoping for very good performances. We are counting on Poles bringing as many medals as possible from Tokyo. Of course, we have our favorites, like the volleyball players or gymnasts and we are also counting on the tennis players – Hubert Hurkacz and Iga Świątek,” said Marek Ignasiewicz, TVP’s (public television) envoy to Tokyo.