Mum and her sons ‘Moo-der’ opponents in annual artificial cow milking comp

Rabkoland

A mum and her son have taken first place in the annual milking of an artificial cow competition.

The Budzeń family from the small town of Rabka-Zdrój in the south of Poland beat off other hopefuls to take the cream-of-the-crop crown at the 20th edition of the event.

Proud mum Anna, who took first place in the ladies event by pumping out 1,950ml in one minute, couldn’t have been happier to see her son Paweł take first place in the men’s event by knocking out a colossal 2,900 ml in one minute.

Meanwhile, son number two Michał, who was last year’s champion, finished third, despite the Herculean effort of rival Konrand Urbańczyk.

Strict competition rules mean every drop of milk needs to be measured before a winner is announced. Rabkoland

The delighted head of the Budzeń clan Stanisław, a farmer from Boczki Chełmońskie which lies between Warsaw and Łódź who has previously won the title eight times, joked: “We no longer have a place for the trophies in our cupboard.

“We are probably the only family whose members stood on the highest step of the podium.”

Of the 40 other families taking part, Angelika Baran from Katowice took 2nd place in the women’s event with 1800 ml of milk, and an exciting 3rd place play-off saw Agata Maksymiak from Rabka-Zdrój edge ahead of Paulina Kostka from Katowice.