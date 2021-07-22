US Embassy lauds Poland’s “standing up to Russia’s malign activities”

Bix Aliu/Twitter

The charge d’affaires at Warsaw’s US embassy took to Twitter on Thursday to praise Poland for supporting democracy in Belarus and standing up to Russia.

“Close cooperation between Poland and the United States is our common strategic goal,” Bix Aliu wrote following a meeting with State Department Counselor Derek Chollet and Polish Deputy Foreign Minister Marcin Przydacz. “We appreciate Poland’s contribution in promoting democracy in Belarus and standing up to Russia’s malign activities. We are also deeply committed to the #ThreeSeas initiative.”

The Three Seas Initiative is a project aimed at strengthening infrastructural ties between the 12 countries lying between the Black, Baltic and Adriatic seas.

Aliu posted an attachment from the US embassy account showing a picture of the meeting with the caption: “During the meeting at Polish @MSZ_RP, the Counselor of the Department @StateDept, Derek Chollet, and Deputy Foreign Minister @marcin_przydacz discussed priorities in PL-US relations, including security in the region & our shared commitment to democratic values and institutions.”

Chollet, an undersecretary of state and political advisor to US chief diplomat Antony Blinken, came to Warsaw on Wednesday. The State Department announced that during his visit he is to raise a range of issues including shared concerns over the Nord Stream 2 Russian-German gas pipeline and wider energy security. On Tuesday, Chollet visited Ukraine.