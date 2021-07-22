NS2 has political character harmful to European security: deputy FM

Poland believes that Nord Stream 2 is a political project harmful to the security of the whole of Europe, said Marcin Przydacz, deputy Foreign Minister, who presented the country’s stance on the matter to the US Department of State adviser Derek Chollet.

“NS2 is harmful to the security of not only Ukraine and Central Europe, but also the security of the entire Europe, making the EU dependent on Russian gas, contrary to the previous declarations which highlighted the need to diversify energy carriers,” he added.

Mr Przydacz went on to say that Nord Stream 2 is a geopolitical project, contrary to the earlier assurances of Germany that the project is of an economic nature.

“As we can observe from the great political commitment of people such as the German Chancellor Angela Merkel, this is a political project, detrimental to the security of Europe,” the deputy Foreign Minister said.

PL-US cooperation ‘on stable foundations’

At the same time, Marcin Przydacz assured that the Polish-US alliance was built on stable foundations, “especially in terms of military security.”

Referring to the meeting of Przydacz and Chollet, Bix Aliu, the charge d’affaires at Warsaw’s US embassy, praised Poland for supporting democracy in Belarus and standing up to Russia.

The US and the German Foreign Ministry announced on Wednesday in a joint statement an agreement to end the dispute over the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline. As part of the agreement, the US is withholding sanctions on NS2, whereas Germany will invest in Ukrainian projects and impose sanctions in the event of hostile action from Russia.