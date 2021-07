Sebastian Borowski/PAP

Poland’s health minister has said that based on current forecasts the number of Covid-19 cases during the fourth wave will reach their peak at the end of August.

During a Thursday briefing, Adam Niedzielski said that “forecasts show that this wave will spread and will culminate at the end of the summer holidays.”

In Poland, 126 new cases of coronavirus infection were reported on Thursday, while nine people died from the illness.