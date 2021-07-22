NS2 is not in EU’s common interest: EC official

“The Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline is not in the EU’s common interest,” Tim McPhie, a spokesman for the European Commission (EC) for Climate Action and Energy, said on Thursday at a press conference in Brussels, commenting on the German-American agreement on the controversial project.

“We will discuss this agreement with EU countries and our neighbours, including Ukraine,” he declared, adding that the EC welcomed the German commitment to apply “the spirit and the letter of the EU energy law” to EU efforts to increase energy independence from Russia.

When questioned as to whether Berlin consulted the Commission before concluding an agreement stipulating that not only Germany and the US but also the EU as a whole would take a number of steps on the matter, he stated that he needed to obtain additional information before responding.

The administration of US President Joe Biden and the German Foreign Ministry announced on Wednesday an agreement to end the dispute over the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline. Under the agreement, the US is suspending sanctions on NS2, and Germany will invest in Ukrainian projects and undertake sanctions if Russia takes hostile actions.

As part of the agreement, Germany is also to use all possible means of pressure to extend the gas transit agreement between Ukraine and Russia, which expires in 2024, for a period of up to 10 years. According to estimates, Ukraine receives USD 1.5-3 bn (EUR 1.27 – 2.54 bn) annually in transit fees under the current agreement.

Germany is also to create a Green Fund for Ukraine to support the country’s “energy transition, efficiency and security.”

Berlin also undertook to support the Three Seas Initiative co-created by Poland.

In response to the publication of the document, the heads of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Poland and Ukraine, Zbigniew Rau and Dmytro Kułeba, respectively, issued a joint statement in which they stated that “hitherto proposals to cover the resulting security deficit cannot be considered sufficient to effectively limit the threats created by NS2.”