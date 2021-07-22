Poland reports 126 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, 9 deaths

Przemysław Piątkowski/PAP

Poland recorded 126 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 9 deaths over the past 24h to Thursday morning, against 124 cases reported on Wednesday, data released by the Health Ministry shows.

The healthcare system is now handling 329 Covid-19 hospitalisations, down from 349 recorded the day prior, including 54 patients on ventilators, against the total of 616 ventilators available, the Health Ministry said on Twitter.

The Health Ministry also reported that 84,380 people are under quarantine. So far, 2,653,088 people have recovered.

In all, Poland has already distributed 33,280,946 doses of Covid-19 vaccines, with 16,603,052 people having been fully vaccinated, according to data posted on the official government website, gov.pl.