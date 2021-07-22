Japan is country with which we have special ties: President Duda

“Japan is a country with which we have special ties. Today, entrepreneurs are a symbol of close Polish-Japanese relations,” President Andrzej Duda said in Tokyo on Thursday. He also decorated the Chairman of the Board of Directors of Toyota Takeshi Uchiyamada.

President Duda to take part in Olympic Games opening ceremony

The president is currently in Japan, where he will take part in the opening ceremony of the Olympic Games on July 23.

On Thursday, during the ceremony at the Embassy of Poland in Tokyo, the President awarded the Commander’s Cross of the Order of Merit of the Republic of Poland – for outstanding services in the development of the automotive industry in Poland and activities for Polish-Japanese cultural cooperation – the Representative Director of Toyota Takeshi Uchiyamada.

In his speech, Andrzej Duda emphasised that Japan is a country with which Poles have special ties.

“Nowadays, the symbol of close Polish-Japanese relations are entrepreneurs, business people who develop the economy. One of such people, with special merits in this field, is… Takeshi Uchiyamada – an outstanding manager, thanks to whom Toyota has become a world leader in innovative and environmentally friendly automotive,” the President stressed.

He pointed out that from the Polish point of view, Mr Uchiyamada’s great merit was his influence on the decision to “develop Toyota’s investments in Europe, and, above all, in Poland.”

“In recent years, under the leadership of Mr Uchiyamada, the company has invested over PLN 5.5 bn (EUR 1.2 bn) in its production plants in two Polish cities – Wałbrzych and Jelcz-Laskowice [both in south-western Poland],” the Polish President stressed.

Andrzej Duda also emphasised that these investments resulted in the “huge interest of Japanese companies in Poland.”