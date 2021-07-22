COVID-19: 126 new cases in Poland

The Health Ministry announced 126 new confirmed COVID-19 infections in Poland, increasing the total number of cases recorded in the country to 2,881,840 including 153,521 still active. The number of active cases increased from 153,471 yesterday.

The ministry also announced 9 new fatalities – 3 from COVID-19 alone and 6 from COVID-19 and concurrent diseases. The death toll in Poland increased to 75,231.

According to the ministry, 84,380 people are quarantined and 2,653,088 people have recovered from COVID-19 in the country so far. As it stands, there are still 153,471 active cases of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus in Poland.

As of Thursday, a total of 33,280,946 vaccine doses have been administered and 16,603,052 people have been fully vaccinated so far.







The number of occupied ventilators amounts to 54 out of 616 available.

As of Thursday morning, as many as 192,853,619 coronavirus cases, 4,142,788 deaths and 175,366,738 recoveries have been confirmed worldwide.

The US remains the country with the largest number of confirmed coronavirus cases, amounting to 35,146,476, India has the second most with 31,257,720 cases and Brazil third with 19,474,489.