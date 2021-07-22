Poland sends humanitarian aid to Lithuania facing migration crisis

Poland has decided to send humanitarian aid to Lithuania, Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau announced on Wednesday evening. Help is needed in connection with the influx of illegal migrants from Belarus. “It is a gesture of solidarity and support for our neighbour and ally,” the ministry noted.

“The convoy with humanitarian aid implemented by the Government Strategic Reserves Agency (RARS) is a response to the needs of the Lithuanian authorities. The RARS convoy will transport material assistance worth approximately PLN 740,000 (EUR 161,600) to Lithuania. Including equipped tents, power generators, blankets and camp beds. The aid will reach Vilnius (capital of Lithuania),” the Foreign Ministry informed.

The Foreign Ministry also announces that the National Defense Ministry (MON) will also set out help to Lithuania. Its humanitarian convoy will provide tents, camp beds, stools, camp tables, heaters, bedding, blankets and other articles.

During his stay in Vilnius at the beginning of July, Mr Rau emphasised that the scale of the illegal migration was a problem not only for Lithuania but also for the entire European Union.

The Foreign Ministry stated in a press release that since the beginning of the year Lithuania has been struggling with an enormous inflow of illegal migrants compared to previous years.

The Lithuanian State Border Protection Service (VSAT) informed about 1,800 illegal migrants this year. “This is over 24 times more than in the entire previous year … due to the growing influx of illegal migrants from Belarus, Lithuania announced a state of emergency on July 2 this year,” the Polish Foreign Ministry stressed.

According to Polish and Lithuanian border authorities the migrant crisis was artificially and intentionally created. “We declare full solidarity with Lithuania and appeal to all EU countries to support the authorities in Vilnius in their efforts to secure the external border of the EU,” the Ministry concluded.