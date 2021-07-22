We want to strengthen our relations with the US: deputy PM

“We are committed not only to solving current problems but also to strengthening mutual economic relations between Poland and the United States,” Deputy Prime Minister and the Development, Labor and Technology Minister Jarosław Gowin said, referring to Wednesday’s talk with Gina Raimondo, the US Commerce Secretary.

The Development, Labour and Technology Ministry (MRPiT) stated that the main topics of the telephone conversation between Mr Gowin and the US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo were American investments in Poland and the preparation of a “positive agenda for the future”, including the reactivation of the Economic and Trade Dialogue format.

“Not only do we care about solving current problems, but also about strengthening and intensifying mutual economic relations between Poland and the United States,” the minister stressed in the MRPiT statement.

After the conversation, the US Commerce Secretary stated that “I was glad to speak today with Polish Deputy Prime Minister Jaroslaw Gowin to underscore that efforts to restrict US investment in Poland will damage the US and Polish economies and undercut our shared commitment to a free and fair media”. Referring to the issue of the proposed amendment to the Broadcasting Act which was also raised in the conversation.

I was glad to speak today with Polish Deputy Prime Minister @Jaroslaw_Gowin to underscore that efforts to restrict U.S. investment in Poland will damage the U.S. and Polish economies and undercut our shared commitment to a free and fair media. pic.twitter.com/6q6UENsWoR

The deputy Prime Minister stated that from the point of view of the MRPiT, it would also be crucial to extend the bilateral agenda to include issues of research, innovation and development. He expressed a desire to establish similar relations in trade and other departments.

“Close economic cooperation is a guarantee of even closer contacts between Poland and the United States,” Minister Gowin stressed.

The US is one of Poland’s most important trade partners and one of the key investors. The value of Poland’s trade turnover with the USA in 2020 amounted to USD 15.58 bn. Poland’s exports to the US reached USD 7.6 bn while imports reached around USD 8 bn. In the first four months of 2021, Polish exports to the US increased by 14 percent year to year.