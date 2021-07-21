President Duda to take part in Olympic Games opening ceremony

Polish President Andrzej Duda will take part in the opening ceremony of the Olympic Games in Tokyo on Friday. During the visit, bilateral meetings with the Japanese PM Yoshihide Suga and the French President Emmanuel Macron are also planned.

The head of the presidential International Policy Bureau, Jakub Kumoch, told Radio Poland that Andrzej Duda wants to show respect and support in Tokyo to Polish sportsmen and the organisers of the games.

In Tokyo, the president is also to hold bilateral meetings with other politicians. The occasion for such talks is the opening of the Games, which brings together leaders from all over the world.

“We are planning such talks with several heads of state, including the President of France. There will also be a meeting with the Prime Minister of Japan and we will talk about bilateral relations. The president will certainly raise the issue of the Three Seas Initiative and the Japanese investments we expect, to which our Japanese partners have been cordially invited for a long time,” said Mr Kumoch.

The presidential delegation will return to Poland on Sunday, July 25.