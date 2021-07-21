Hungary to carry out referendum on children protection

The Hungarian government will initiate a referendum on the protection of children in response to Brussels’ threats regarding the recently introduced laws in Hungary, the country’s Prime Minister Viktor Orban announced on Wednesday.

The referendum will consist of five questions. Its date has not yet been announced.

In a video shared on social media, Viktor Orban said Brussels was attacking the Hungarian authorities because of the child protection law, accusing them, among other things, that LGBT activists could not teach sex education in Hungary.

“Brussels argues that in Hungary, it is impossible what has already become commonplace in Western Europe. LGBT activists go to schools and kindergartens there and conduct sex education. They want it to be the same with us, which is why the Brussels bureaucrats are threatening Hungary and launching proceedings against us, thus abusing their power,” said Prime Minister Orban.

The questions will be as following:

1. Are you in favour of conducting classes on sexual orientation in public education institutions without parental consent?

2. Are you in favour of popularising gender reassignment treatments among children?

3. Are you in favour of gender reassignment treatments being also available to children?

4. Are you in favour of showing sexual media content that affects children’s development without restrictions?

5. Are you in favour of showing gender reassignment media content to children without restrictions?

Mr Orban stressed that the future of Hungarian children was at stake and called for everyone to take part in it and give a negative answer to all questions.

On June 15, the Hungarian parliament passed a law that, among other things, prohibits the promotion of homosexuality and gender reassignment during school hours and the provision of pornographic content to children. The act also provides for the creation of a register of people who have committed acts of paedophilia. This law caused considerable controversy across Europe. Its critics believe that it violates the rights of LGBT people.