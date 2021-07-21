New ombudsman says Poland should suspend judicial disciplinary regime

Wiącek said that the government should take "urgent steps to comply with the CJEU ruling of July 15."

Marcin Obara/PAP

Poland’s newly appointed ombudsman has said that the contested disciplinary body of the country’s Supreme Court should be suspended until a European Court’s ruling is implemented.

Marcin Wiącek made his comment not long after the Senate, Poland’s upper house, approved his appointment to the post of ombudsman on Wednesday.

On July 15, the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) ruled that Poland’s disciplinary system for judges was in conflict with EU law and demanded that Polish government suspends the functioning of its new Disciplinary Chamber of the Supreme Court.

On Tuesday, the European Commission gave Poland until August 16 to adhere to the ruling on the judicial disciplinary panel or face a financial penalty.

Appearing to have few qualms about entering a heated political argument, Wiącek said that the government should take “urgent steps to comply with the CJEU ruling of July 15.”

“I believe that until the CJEU ruling is executed, in order to ensure legal certainty, the Disciplinary Chamber of the Supreme Court should suspend its activities,” he said.