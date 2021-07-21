The bald the blonde and the freckled: Poles most likely to have all three, says new report

A team of specialists from across Poland analysed over 1,000 genomes to create a database of genetic variants in the population for a project called Our Genomes.

Aggy Wide on Unsplash/ CC BY-SA 4.0

Poles are more likely to be born blonde, go bald and have freckles, according to researchers.

In addition to freckles, blonde hair and male-pattern hair loss, the scientists found that Poles sneeze less often in the sun.

They also revealed that Poles do not have anything in their genome to help process alcohol in the body. In this case, they do not differ much from other Europeans, but they cope with it better than Asians.

Dr. Paulina Dobosz, Director of Scientific Development at Poznań scientific startup MNM Diagnostics said: “It turned out that the structure of the Polish population is homogeneous and continuously coincides with the European population.

“The European subpopulations of GBR (British) and CEU (people of European origin living in the American state of Utah) are closest to the Polish population, which include as much as 98 percent of the examined samples from the Polish population.”

The study also found that Poles sneeze less often in the sun and do not have anything in their genome to help process alcohol in the body.Julia Nastogadka on Unsplash

The database will be used primarily by scientists, clinicians and diagnosticians as a reference for the correct interpretation of genetic test results.

Dr. Dobosz added that the data can be used in comparative and epidemiological analyses (how common a given pathogenic variant is in a given population), in genealogical and anthropological analyses and in medical studies.

The project was carried out by the collaboration of the Central Clinical Hospital of the Ministry of Interior and Administration in Warsaw and the Poznań scientific startup MNM Diagnostics.