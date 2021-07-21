Poland reports 124 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, 3 deaths

Leszek Szymański/PAP

Poland recorded 124 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 3 deaths over the past 24h to Wednesday morning, against 104 cases reported on Tuesday, data released by the Health Ministry shows.

The healthcare system is now handling 339 Covid-19 hospitalisations, down from 349 recorded the day prior, including 61 patients on ventilators, against the total of 618 ventilators available, the Health Ministry said on Twitter.

The Health Ministry also reported that 85,344 people are under quarantine. So far, 2,653,025 people have recovered.

In all, Poland has already distributed 33,083,693 doses of Covid-19 vaccines, with 16,443,569 people having been fully vaccinated, according to data posted on the official government website, gov.pl.