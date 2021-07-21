Delta variant requires higher herd immunity, dep health minister says

Andrzej Lange/PAP

The previously-estimated minimum coronavirus herd immunity level at just over 60 percent of the population is no longer valid with the new Delta mutation of the virus, a Polish deputy health minister has said.

“According to experts, the Delta mutation now requires (herd) immunity at around 85-90 percent of the population, which is very high,” Waldemar Kraska told Polish public radio PR24 on Wednesday. “We still have a lot to do,” he added.

Kraska said that the share of the Delta mutation in new infections has been rising fast, from 8 percent to 54.5 percent.

Poland has managed to fully vaccinate some 16.5 million people in the 38-million nation, which constitutes some 43 percent of the population. However, millions of people may have acquired immunity through contact with the virus, but the exact number is impossible to pinpoint.

The deputy minister warned that if Poles do not make use of the coming days and get vaccinated, an increase in infections is unavoidable as he admitted that interest in vaccinations has dropped during the summer.