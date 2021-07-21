COVID-19: 124 new cases in Poland

The Health Ministry announced 124 new confirmed COVID-19 infections in Poland, increasing the total number of cases recorded in the country to 2,881,718 including 153,471 still active. The number of active cases increased from 153,381 yesterday.

The ministry also announced three new fatalities from COVID-19 and concurrent diseases. The death toll in Poland increased to 75,222.

According to the ministry, 85,344 people are quarantined and 2,653,025 people have recovered from COVID-19 in the country so far. As it stands, there are still 153,471 active cases of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus in Poland.

As of Wednesday, a total of 33,083,693 vaccine doses have been administered and 16,443,569 people have been fully vaccinated so far.







The number of occupied ventilators amounts to 61 out of 618 available.

As of Wednesday morning, as many as 192,305,647 coronavirus cases, 4,134,801 deaths and 174,988,289 recoveries have been confirmed worldwide.

The US remains the country with the largest number of confirmed coronavirus cases, amounting to 35,081,719, India has the second most with 31,216,337 cases and Brazil third with 19,419,741.