No link between judiciary dispute and KPO negotiations: EC official

“There is no direct link between what is happening in the judiciary in Poland and the negotiations with Poland on the National Recovery Plan (KPO),” Věra Jourová, deputy Head of the European Commission (EC) said.

The EC was asked whether the recent events concerning the judiciary in Poland are an obstacle to the adoption of the Polish National Recovery Plan.

“EC negotiators are in intensive dialogue with Polish representatives. From the EC’s point of view, the requirements are the same for all Member States that want to use the Recovery Fund to establish a very strong control and audit system that is comparable to a system used in cohesion policy and the Common Agricultural Policy,” Ms Jourová said.

“I do not want to predict when the [KPO] negotiations will end. However, there is no direct link between what is happening in the judiciary in Poland and the negotiations,” she pointed out.

The KPO is a document that must be prepared by every EU country in order to benefit from the Recovery Fund of the EU economy after the COVID-19 pandemic. Under this mechanism, Poland will be given approximately EUR 58 bn.

After receiving the plan, the EC has two months to evaluate it and to propose to the Council an executive decision approving the plan. The Council then has four weeks to examine the draft decision. Once the Council adopts the decision, Member States can start signing bilateral financing agreements with the EC and receive the agreed advances within two months.