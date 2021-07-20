Dep health minister says just weeks left to get Covid-19 jabs

Speaking to Polish right-wing television channel TV Republika on Tuesday, Waldemar Kraska said that the fourth wave of the pandemic "is very close."

Rafał Guz/PAP

Poland is only weeks away from a fourth pandemic wave, a deputy health minister has warned while urging unvaccinated Poles to use that time to get jabbed.

“I think we still have several weeks to get vaccinated,” Kraska said. “At the moment there is no other method to prevent a rise in infections and the fourth wave (of the pandemic).”

Poland has confirmed 94 infections caused by the Delta variant of the coronavirus, the deputy minister reported, adding that the share of the new variant in samples that test positive has exceeded 54 percent.

Delta infections are most often detected in people younger than 35, he also said.

The deputy minister went on to say that the type and scale of potential coronavirus restrictions “are linked to vaccinations.”

Poland, with a population of 38 million, has so far managed to fully vaccinate 16.3 million people.