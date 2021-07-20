Poland satisfied with EU compromise on agricultural policy: gov’t

Poland’s Deputy Minister of Agriculture, Ryszard Bartosik, has stated the compromise between the European Commission, European Council and European Parliament on the reform of the EU’s Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) does not meet all of Poland’s postulates but that it nevertheless contains many elements that will be favourable for Poland.

Speaking during a session of the Agriculture commission of Sejm, the lower house of the Polish parliament, Mr Bartosik stated that the compromise, which was announced on June 28 after having been accepted by the Agriculture Ministers of all member states, had been long coming. The European Commission presented the first drafts of the reform more than 3 years ago.

According to Mr Bartosik, it was high time for a compromise to be worked out, as farmers and administrations need clarity regarding the policies that will affect them. By January 1, 2022, countries will have to submit their strategic plans for how to implement CAP at national level to the European Commission

“We positively assess the decision to leave member states considerable freedom in the implementation of direct payments. This concerns such elements as the application of the definition of an active farmer, where farmers who receive up to EUR 5,000 in direct payments will automatically be considered active,” Mr Bartosik stated.

The minister also stressed that Poland is satisfied with the settlement that will make it possible to “maintain the maximum level of co-financing of production-related payments at the level of 15 percent, while waiving the requirement to justify difficulties in the protein crop sector.”

“As regards the so-called conditionality (cross-compliance), we consider most of the results of the compromise to be positive. Only under GAEC 91 norm will there be an obligation to allocate at least 4 percent of a farm’s arable land to non-productive areas. But farms up to 10 ha of arable land will be exempt from the obligation to meet this standard. Such holdings will also have no obligation to rotate crops,” Mr Bartosik pointed out.