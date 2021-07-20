Poland will discuss EU court ruling with EC, gov’t spokesman says

"The Polish government will analyse documents presented by the European Commission (EC)," Mueller wrote. "Poland, similarly to other EU countries, has reiterated the need to observe EU treaties. They specify directly what scope of authority has been transferred to the EU and what has remained the sole competence of member states."

The Polish government will analyse a European Commission (EC) request to present information on how Poland is implementing an EU top court ruling suspending the operation of the country’s disciplinary regime for judges, the government spokesman has said.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen took to Twitter on Tuesday to say that the EU will use all powers at its disposal to ensure Poland abides to the ruling issued by the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU).

“Today we sent a letter to Poland, asking Poland to explain how it applies the interim measures and recent ruling of the CJEU to safeguard judicial independence,” she wrote. “The @EU_Commission will not hesitate to make use of its powers under the Treaties.”

The Commission also gave Poland on Tuesday an August 16 deadline to adhere to the court ruling or face fines.

Taking to Twitter, Piotr Mueller, the Polish government spokesman, delivered the Polish response.

Poland has been arguing that the EU has no right to interfere in a judicial overhaul, despite Brussels claiming it infringes upon European values.

Mueller went on to say that “the legal solutions in Poland are similar to those existing in other EU member states.

“We will start an appropriate dialogue with the EC to explain the nature of the difference of opinions on the matter,” Mueller concluded.

Last week, the CJEU imposed interim measures on Poland until a verdict is issued in a rule-of-law case brought against Poland by the European Commission.

Under the interim measures, announced on July 14, Poland must suspend the operations of the Supreme Court’s Disciplinary Chamber, a body the Commission has said lacks independence.

The EC has given Poland until August 16 to adhere to the CJEU ruling.

Announcing the deadline European Commission Vice-President Vera Jourova said: “The European Commission decided today to empower Commissioner (Didier) Reynders, as commissioner for justice, to adopt measures to induce the Republic of Poland to comply with an order and a judgement of the Court of Justice. We have sent a letter on this matter.

“We have asked Poland to confirm to the Commission that it will fully comply with the order of the court of the 14th of July on the disciplinary chamber,” she added. “Poland needs to inform us about the measures foreseen to that effect by the 16th of August as requested by the Court.

“Failing that, the Commission will request the European Court of Justice to impose a penalty payment on Poland.”