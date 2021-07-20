EC threatens Poland with financial sanctions over judicial spat

The European Commission (EC) has warned Poland that it will ask the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) to impose financial sanctions on the country if Warsaw fails to implement a recent CJEU ruling on the Disciplinary Chamber of the Polish Supreme Court (ID SN). Poland has to present a solution by August 16.

The Vice-President of the EC, Věra Jourová, has said the Commission has authorised EU Justice Commissioner Didier Reynders to take steps to make Poland comply with the CJEU’s decision and verdict from July 14 which ordered Warsaw to “immediately suspend” national rules relating to the powers of ID SN.

The head of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen also commented on the Commission’s decision to apply pressure on Poland, writing in a tweet that “The European Commission will not hesitate to make use of its powers under the Treaties”.

Today we sent a letter to Poland, asking Poland to explain how it applies the interim measures and recent ruling of the CJEU to safeguard judicial independence.

The @EU_Commission will not hesitate to make use of its powers under the Treaties.

The decision to apply interim measures against the Disciplinary Chamber was taken single-handedly by the Vice-President of the Court, Rosario Silva de Lapuerta.

On July 14, the Polish Constitutional Court also ruled that the provision of the EU Treaty under which the Court of Justice of the EU obliges Member States to apply interim measures on the judiciary is incompatible with the Polish Constitution. In the justification of the CJEU’s judgment, it was pointed out that the EU cannot replace member states in creating regulations concerning national court systems and how the provisions they use to guarantee the independence of judges.

In response to the statements made by Vice-President Jourová, Polish government spokesman Piotr Müller wrote on Twitter that the Polish government will analyse the documents presented on July 20th by the European Commission.

In an analysis devoted to Poland, the EC writes that it has serious concerns about Poland’s judicial reforms, which, according to the commission, have increased the influence of the executive and legislative branches on the judiciary while weakening the independence of judges.

Mr Müller wrote that Poland, like other EU countries, stresses the need to respect the provisions of the EU treaties which explicitly define which competences are delegated to the European Union and which remain the exclusive competences of countries. The spokesman stresses that the legal solutions in force in Poland are similar to those existing in other EU countries.