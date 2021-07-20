‘Staycations’ remain most popular vacation-choice for Poles: survey

More than 40 percent of Poles say they will vacation in Poland this year, with the Baltic coast being the most popular destination among those planning to leave their hometown for at least a shorter period of time this summer. The figures were presented in a survey presented by the “Prezentmarzen” website on July 20.

Poles express ‘hunger’ for taking a holiday: report

“The most frequently chosen destination this year, just like in 2020, will be domestic holidays (43 percent), but every third Pole also intends to go abroad (30 percent). A smaller number will only go on holiday abroad (16 percent) and 11 percent of respondents do not intend to go anywhere,” the survey published on Tuesday shows.

The poll also shows that this year’s most popular domestic destinations are the Polish Baltic coast (38 percent), the mountains in southern Poland (20 percent) and the Mazurian lakes in the north-east (17 percent). 14 percent declared they would be only going on road trips.

Just as last summer, worries about contracting the novel SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus while abroad coupled with fears that a summer vacation abroad might be complicated by hurdles such as closed borders or mandatory quarantines after arrival have made domestic vacationing a more attractive option than in previous years.

The survey also asked respondents how much time they would spend vacationing this summer. 38 percent stated that they would be away between eight to 14 days, 26 percent answered one week and 19 percent said they plan to spend more than a fortnight on holiday.

The survey showed that holidays are financed mainly from current income (37 percent of respondents) or savings (47 percent).

41 percent replied that they spend up to PLN 1,500 (EUR 327) per person on their holiday.

“Holiday habits of Poles – summer 2021” was carried out by the “Prezentmarzen” website on a sample of 976 respondents in the form of an online survey in June 2021.