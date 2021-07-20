Gold medalists from 1964 Tokyo Olympics receive distinctions

The track-and-field star Ewa Kłobukowska and the boxer Marian Kasprzyk, both gold medalists at the Tokyo Olympics held in 1964 have been honoured with Commander’s Crosses of the Order of Polonia Restituta by the Polish president Andrzej Duda. Mr Kasprczyk won the gold medal in welterweight while Ms Klobukowska was one of the Polish winners of the 4×100 m relay

81-year-old Marian Kaspryczk attended the ceremony held at the Ministry of Culture, National Heritage and Sport in person, while Ms Kłobukowska’s award was received on her behalf by the president of the Association of Polish Olympians, Mieczysław Nowicki.

Kłobukowska and Kasprzyk were awarded for their outstanding sporting achievements and their contribution to propagating the Olympic spirit.

Deputy PM and Minister of Culture, Sport and National Heritage, Piotr Gliński, thanked the two athletes for their performance at the previous summer olympics to have been held in Japan by saying “thank you for your achievements and the beautiful results.”

Kasprzyk won a gold medal in the welterweight division (Tokyo, 1964) and a bronze medal four years earlier in Rome.

Absent on Tuesday, 74-year-old Klobukowska won a gold medal in the 4x100m relay and a bronze in the 100m run during the Games in Tokyo.