EP deputy head calls for blocking EU funds for Hungary, Poland

In a statement to the German media, Katarina Barley, the deputy head of the European Parliament, called for the blocking of EU funds for Hungary and Poland. In her opinion, especially in the former country, one cannot speak of “democratic conditions” anymore.

On Tuesday, the European Commission will present its annual report on the rule of law in EU countries.

“The (European) Commission should act immediately and block EU funds, especially in Hungary, but also in Poland,” said Barley to the newspapers of the Funke media group.

She added that “in both of these countries we are dealing with deficits in terms of adherence to democratic principles” and “the situation is getting worse, both in Hungary and Poland”.

According to Barley, blocking EU funds would primarily hit the governments of both countries, not the citizens.

Critics accuse both the Hungarian and Polish governments of influencing the judiciary in a manner inconsistent with EU standards.

However, earlier in July, Poland’s Constitutional Court ruled that the provision of the EU treaty, based on which the Court of Justice of the EU obliges member states to apply interim measures concerning the national judiciary, is non-compliant with the constitution.

The Polish government argues that deciding on issues related to the organisation of the judiciary systems in member states does not belong to the competencies of any EU body.

Officials also recall situations from countries like Germany, France and Italy where the courts stated that the national law takes precedence over the EU law.

Also, in July, the head of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, announced that the first proceedings that could lead to cuts in EU funds for countries such as Hungary and Poland would begin in autumn 2021.