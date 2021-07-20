COVID:19: Polish soldiers distribute protective equipment on foreign missions

Polish soldiers stationed in Jordan, Lebanon, Iraq, Kosovo and Bosnia and Herzegovina provided local authorities and hospitals with protective masks and disinfectant liquid. In Polish contingents, not only the soldiers stationed there are vaccinated against COVID-19, but also the personnel employed on the spot.

The press department of the Armed Forces Operational Command reported that it “has been actively involved in the transport of accessories to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic in the areas of responsibility of Polish Military Contingents since 2020.”

“Over the last year, over a dozen air shipments with protective equipment from both non-governmental organisations and government institutions such as the Material Reserves Agency and the Government Strategic Reserves Agency have been carried out,” it was pointed out.

The presented report shows that transports with protective and disinfectant products are usually organised once or twice a month. It was also stated that in most cases the weight of the transported loads ranges from 1 to 12 tons.

Protective equipment is handed over to hospitals and medical facilities as well as local and central authorities. Some of it is also distributed directly to the people in need by soldiers or through local organisations in a given region indicated by donors.

As reported, as part of the vaccination campaign for the personnel of the Polish Military Contingents, additional personnel working on the spot are also being vaccinated.