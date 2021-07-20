Industrial output surges in June: Statistics Poland

Poland’s industrial output rose by 18.4 percent year on year in June 2021, Statistics Poland (GUS) reported on Tuesday.

In the past month, industrial production increased on an annual basis in 32 out of 34 departments. In turn, a decrease in sold industrial production, compared to June 2020, was observed in 2 departments – the production of leather and leather-made products – by 6.9 percent.

Month on month, industrial output increased by 4 percent in June.

Economists polled by the Polish Press Agency PAP expected June’s manufacturing to surge by 18.9 percent year on year and by 4.5 percent month on month.

The seasonally-adjusted industrial production went up by 18.6 percent year on year and by 0.2 percent month on month in June.

Manufacturing prices went up by 7 percent year on year in June and by 0.7 percent month on month, GUS reported.

Economists surveyed by PAP expected June producer prices to go up by 6.9 percent year on year and by 0.6 percent month on month.