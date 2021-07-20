Poland’s manufacturing surges in June – stats office

Leszek Szymański/PAP

Poland’s industrial output rose by 18.4 percent year on year in June 2021, the Central Statistical Office (GUS) said on Tuesday.

Month on month, industrial output increased by 4 percent in June.

Economists polled by PAP expected June’s manufacturing to surge by 18.9 percent year on year and by 4.5 percent month on month.

The seasonally-adjusted industrial production went up by 18.6 percent year on year and by 0.2 percent month on month in June.

Manufacturing prices went up by 7 percent year on year in June and by 0.7 percent month on month, GUS reported.

Economists surveyed by PAP expected June producer prices to go up up by 6.9 percent year on year and by 0.6 percent month on month.