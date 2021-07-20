PM honours memory of investigators who revealed major financial scam

“Today I honour the memory of Michał Falzmann, Walerian Pańko and Jerzy Przystawa, who were tirelessly fighting for the truth for the FOZZ [Foreign Debt Service Fund – PolandIN] and I pay tribute to them as indomitable state officials, the role models,” Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki wrote on Facebook.

The officials in question investigated the FOZZ scandal. Established in 1989, before the fall of communism in Poland, FOZZ was a special purpose fund whose objective was the repayment of Polish foreign debt and the collection and management of funds allocated for this purpose. During the transformation period, when Poland switched to the free market economy, the country struggled to meet its obligations for repayment of the debt that it had incurred in the 1970s and 1980s during the socialism era.

As a result of fraudulent management and a lack of supervision on behalf of the government, the money was not spent on buying the cut-price debts but was siphoned off. According to the investigators, between 1989 and 1990, the Polish state lost PLN 334 mln (the exchange rate in December 1995 was USD 1 = PLN 2,4680), to fraud involving the management of the fund.

PM Morawiecki wrote that the controversial circumstances of the death of Michał Falzmann, a young Supreme Audit Office (NIK) official from 30 years ago, overshadowed the post-communist Poland.

“It was Michał Falzmann who discovered huge irregularities in the activities of the Foreign Debt Service Fund [FOZZ], staffed by officers of the PRL [People’s Republic of Poland] services. The scale of these irregularities was so great that it was called “the mother of the financial scandals of the Third Polish Republic [post-communist Poland],” the PM pointed out.

“The NIK report indicated those responsible for allowing these irregularities among politicians holding responsible positions in the early 1990s. The NIK president Walerian Pańko, who died in a car accident three months later, played a key role in revealing the irregularities. These circumstances of death have remained unknown to this day. The former activists of the People’s Republic of Poland in the Third Polish Republic found a favourable environment for themselves and functioned no worse than in the previous system,” Mr Morawiecki concluded.

Michał Falzmann, who was the first to find the FOZZ scandal, died of a heart condition on July 18, 1991. NIK head Walerian Pańko died in a car accident near Mszczonów on October 7, 1991, while Jerzy Przystawa died in 2012.