Racing car constructed by students ready to compete

The new, seventh car constructed by students of the Białystok University of Technology will soon travel on European race tracks in the Formula Student competition. As its designers say, it is modern, elegant and, above all, very fast.

The car, meeting the highest standards of Formula Student, was built in two years from scratch by twenty-five students of the Białystok University of Technology from the Cerber Motorsport team.

“It required us to spend a lot of time in front of computers, in books, because the design phase lasted over a year and two months,” said Michał Gleba, the coordinator of Cerber Motorsport and a student of the Białystok University of Technology.

One of the biggest obstacles in building the car was the COVID-19 pandemic. “We were meeting on instant messaging, and we worked there on the car. We had meetings where we discussed problems, discussed some bugs,” one of the team members working on the car pointed out.

As the car’s builders say, “our vehicle’s top speed is not the most important thing. It’s all about acceleration and how fast it can take corners.”

The car will go to Austria on Saturday to compete in the Formula Student competition. The next stops on the racing map of Europe are Hungary and Italy.

The construction of the car was financially supported by the Białystok municipality and the Marshal’s Office of the Podlaskie Voivodeship.