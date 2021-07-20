US official to visit Poland and Ukraine to discuss Nord Stream 2

“Counselor of the Department Derek Chollet will visit Ukraine and Poland this week,” the US State Department announced on Monday. One of the topics of the talks is to be “common concerns” about the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline.

Mr Chollet, the Undersecretary of State and political advisor to US Foreign Minister Antony Blinken, will be in Kiev on July 20-21 and in Warsaw on July 21-23. During his visit, he is expected to raise “a range of issues, including our shared concerns about the Nord Stream 2 pipeline and energy security more broadly, as well as ongoing reforms.”

In Ukraine, Blinken’s adviser is to hold discussions on helping to counter Russian aggression, as well as an anti-corruption campaign and economic reforms.

In Warsaw, Chollet will also raise the topic of “shared commitment to democratic values and institutions with senior government officials and civil society representatives”.

Daniel Fried, the former US ambassador to Warsaw, told Polish Press Agency (PAP) that Mr Chollet’s visit is one of the signals that Washington has seriously reacted to Polish signals of dissatisfaction with the lack of consultations on Nord Stream 2.

At the same time, he added that the administration of President Biden was very concerned about plans to reform the media law, which is to threaten “the largest American investment in Poland” – TVN. Mr Fried added that Chollet had “two good talks” last month with Polish deputy Foreign Minister Marcin Przydacz.