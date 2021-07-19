Tusk accuses Poland’s ruling party of walking in Russia’s footsteps

Marcin Gadomski/PAP

Poland’s opposition leader Donald Tusk has accused the conservative Law and Justice (PiS) government of introducing a ‘Russian deal’ in Poland.

Tusk, who recently returned to Polish politics to once again stand at the helm of the centrist Civic Platform (PO), made the accusation at a rally in the coastal city of Gdansk in northern Poland, the cradle of the country’s anti-communist Solidarity movement of the 1980s.

Speaking to a crowd of supporters, Tusk said that PiS is introducing “a Russian deal… an order closely resembling what (Russian President Vladimir -PAP) Putin has been implementing in Russia.”

Apparently, to get his message across, Tusk used a play on words as the Polish government has named its new large-scale post-pandemic reform package the ‘Polish New Deal.’

“What is this Russian deal, this Russian order about?” Tusk asked rhetorically. “It is about turning democracy into a facade of democracy and to trample free speech.”

“It is about destroying the opposition… so that the power apparatus and institutions from courts to police to public offices served the purpose for this power to have control over people,” the PO leader said.

According to Tusk, the reason for this is PiS’s “eastern, Russian views on politics and relations between the government and the citizen.”

He also accused PiS leader Jaroslaw Kaczynski of collaborating with “Putin’s closest allies in Europe,” as he referred to a recent agreement signed by PiS with a number of other right-wing parties across Europe, some of which had expressed admiration for Putin and his methods in the past.

Tusk also challenged Kaczynski to “leave his cave” and stand up to a debate, saying he was ready to confront Kaczynski “anywhere he wants.”

Tusk, a former Polish PM and one of the PO founders, left Polish politics in 2014 to become the European Council president and then the leader of the European People’s Party, the biggest grouping in the European parliament.