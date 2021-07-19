PM dismisses Polexit risk amid conflict with Brussels

"We're a strong country in the European Union and it's difficult to imagine the European Union without Poland," Morawiecki added.

Waldemar Deska/PAP

Mateusz Morawiecki, the Polish prime minister, has said fears that Poland may leave the European Union due to the growing conflict over the country’s judiciary reforms are “political fantasy.”

The prime minister made the statement at a press conference in Miedziana Góra, south Poland, on Monday.

“There is no Polexit risk…” Morawiecki said. “There is no risk here, there are no such plans.”

He also accused the government’s opponents of trying to incite “political emotion.”

The Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) ruled on Thursday that Poland’s disciplinary system for judges was in conflict with EU law and obliged Poland to suspend the functioning its new disciplinary panel at the Supreme Court.

Morawiecki reiterated the ruling party’s narrative that when entering the EU in 2004, Poland had not agreed to “transfer its competence to European institutions.”

His government, formed by the conservative party Law and Justice (PiS), has said that the CJEU has no jurisdiction over how the Polish justice system is organised.

The prime minister also offered assurances that Poland will continue dialogue with EU top institutions.

The Disciplinary Chamber can strip judges of immunity, suspend their work and impose penalties on them, but critics say ruling party politicians have had an overwhelming influence on who should sit on the panel.