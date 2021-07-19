Polish labour market in great shape, PM says

Morawiecki claimed that the good shape of the labour market reflected the positive effects of the government's New Deal plan, a new multi-billion reform and investment programme, based on the EU's post-pandemic recovery funds.

Waldemar Deska/PAP

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said that the latest employment data is evidence of the good health of the Polish labour market.

“It’s been a long time since I was so pleased with information as I am with the data that shows wages in Poland rose by 9.8 percent, almost 10 percent and that employment rose by 2.8 percent year on year,” Morawiecki said on Monday, citing the June figures published earlier in the day by the Central Statistical Office.

He claimed that the good shape of the labour market reflected the positive effects of the government’s New Deal plan, a new multi-billion reform and investment programme, based on the EU’s post-pandemic recovery funds.

“This means that our plan, the Polish Deal, is starting to accelerate, works increasingly better, and has a positive effect on the everyday life of Poles,” Morawiecki said.