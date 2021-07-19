PM Morawiecki dismisses Polexit risk amid conflict with Brussels

Fears that Poland may leave the European Union due to the growing conflict over the country’s judiciary reforms are nothing more than “a political fantasy,” the Polish PM Mateusz Morawiecki said on Monday.

“We’re a strong country in the European Union and it’s difficult to imagine the European Union without Poland,” PM Morawiecki stated at a press conference in Miedziana Góra, south Poland.

He also accused the opposition of trying to incite “political emotion.”

The Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) ruled on Thursday that Poland’s disciplinary system for judges was in conflict with EU law and obliged Poland to suspend the functioning of its new disciplinary panel at the Supreme Court.

PM Morawiecki reiterated the ruling party’s narrative that when entering the EU in 2004, Poland had not agreed to “transfer its competence to European institutions.”

His government, formed by the Law and Justice (PiS) party, said that the CJEU has no jurisdiction over how the Polish justice system is organised.

At the same time the prime minister assured that Poland will continue dialogue with EU top institutions.

The Disciplinary Chamber can strip judges of immunity, suspend their work and impose penalties on them, but critics say ruling party politicians have had an overwhelming influence on who should sit on the panel.