Demiurg

Forecast to cost as much as PLN 135 million, Poznań’s main square is in line for a glamorous restoration that will see its historic centre given an eco-friendly rehaul.

Co-financed by EU funds, news that a contractor had been selected was welcomed by the city’s Mayor, Jacek Jaśkowiak who said: “The Rynek is a very important place for residents and tourists.

“We want a space that works for everyone, therefore the implementation of this investment is being approached with great determination.”

Among other things, the project will see the Rynek resurfaced with stone cubes and granite slabs some of which will be manufactured using historic materials.

Already behind schedule, initial hopes that works would be completed in 2020 floundered after no applicants came forward to execute the project for the original estimate of PLN 90 million.

However, with the value of the renovation subsequently boosted to PLN 135 million, this week saw a deal clinched with a consortium comprising of TORMEL and WURPNIZ.

With the contract now signed and rubberstamped, the contractor has 300-days to obtain the necessary permits. Should all go as planned, the revamp will be completed for summer, 2023.

Demiurg

The Rynek’s elegant tenements will benefit from the installation of new lighting systems.Demiurg

“Our aim is to improve the ease of which people can navigate the Rynek, especially those with disabilities,” said Jaśkowiak.

“I’m also glad that the Rynek will have more greenery and attractive places to rest,” he continued.

“In spite of that, it should be remembered that the investment will also include not just what is on ground-level, but also what lies below – i.e., water and sewage facilities, heating, energy telecommunications and gas networks. This infrastructure demands urgent modernization and re-ordering.”

The renovation will also see the debut of a vertical garden on the western wall of the Galeria Arsenał.Demiurg

How the building looks at the moment. Adam Ciereszko/PAP

Among other things, the project will see the Rynek resurfaced with stone cubes and granite slabs some of which will be manufactured using historic materials. Pavements, meanwhile, will be lowered by two centimetres to facilitate wheelchair access.

Underneath, a rainwater sewage system will be built whilst above the Rynek’s elegant tenements will benefit from the installation of new lighting systems.

Moreover, the scope of the project will involve the introduction of three ‘green islands’ to the Rynek that will feature flower beds, trees and seating as well as the debut of a vertical garden on the western wall of the Galeria Arsenał.

Measuring approximately 141-metres on each side, the square gained much of its present-day look in the mid-16th century when Giovanni Battista Quadro of Lugano reconstructed the Town Hall and many of the tenements to imbue them with a Renaissance style. Jakub Kaczmarczyk/PAP

Behind this, Jana Baptysty Quadro street will be revived as Pasaż Kultury, a cultural passageway with a retractable roof, a mobile stage and space for gatherings and exhibitions.

First established in 1241, the square is the third largest in Poland and commonly ranked as among the country’s most beautiful.

Measuring approximately 141-metres on each side, the square gained much of its present-day look in the mid-16th century when Giovanni Battista Quadro of Lugano reconstructed the Town Hall and many of the tenements to imbue them with a Renaissance style.

First established in 1241, the square is the third largest in Poland and commonly ranked as among the country’s most beautiful. Demiurg

Though heavily damaged during the 1945 siege, the square was dutifully reconstructed albeit with the controversial addition of Galeria Arsenał, a concrete carbuncle planted in the very heart of the Rynek.

Regardless of this, the square is firmly ensconced on Poland’s tourist trail. The renovation, it is hoped, will now push it to the next level while simultaneously opening it to a new demographic.

“We want to change the customer structure of the Old Market Square, so that families with children come here more often and so that it becomes an even more attractive place for tourists,” said Jaśkowiak. “For that, you need a Rynek that’s comfortable to walk on.”