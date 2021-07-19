V4 foreign ministers discuss economic recovery, migration, EU enlargement

The foreign ministers of the Visegrad Group (V4) countries met on Monday in Komárom, Hungary to talk about post-pandemic economic recovery, migration and the EU enlargement, the Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced.

Poland’s Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau stressed that, in order to ensure optimal conditions for economic growth in the EU, it is necessary to further strengthen the common market, in particular its digital and service dimensions.

“We should also ensure equal conditions for all Member States and a good basis for the development of European industry,” he added.

The discussion about migration focused on the asylum issues, as well as the situation at the external borders of the EU, with particular emphasis on the routes crossing the Western Balkans and the eastern borders of the EU.

“We reiterate our position that forced relocations are not a solution to the problem of illegal migration, and that European solidarity should take a more flexible form,” stressed Zbigniew Rau.

Furthermore, minister Rau drew attention to the actions that Poland is taking to support Lithuania in connection with the growing migratory pressure from the direction of Belarus. All ministers agreed on the need for tangible solidarity with Vilnius in this context.

During the talks, the subject of the Conference on the Future of Europe was also raised. Minister Rau indicated that the conference should be inclusive and take into account the opinions of all EU citizens, and that “Europe should hear a strong voice of Central-Eastern Europe”.

The ministerial talks also focused on the EU enlargement policy and relations with the Western Balkan countries. Minister Rau stressed that the priority for Poland and the other V4 countries was to open accession negotiations with Albania and North Macedonia as soon as possible, and to accelerate the pace of negotiations with Serbia and Montenegro.