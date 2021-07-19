Visit royal residences for free on #PalaceDay

Free tours, reenactors in period costumes and interesting stories of royal residences await the visitors of this year’s #PalaceDay on Monday. It is an initiative of the Network of the European Royal Residences (ARRE), the idea of ​​which is to promote and emphasise common culture and heritage.

The Royal Łazienki Museum is organising a free tour of the Palace on the Isle with the Royal Picture Gallery, the Myślewicki Palace and the White Pavilion with the temporary exhibition “Beautiful Items. Purchases of 2020”. The reenactors dressed in period costumes will become an additional attraction.

The Royal Castle in Warsaw has organised an open-air guided tour with the participation of Jarosław Gajda, the creator of the “Architecture is a good idea” videoblog.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic there is a limited number of people and amount of time for visitors to see individual monuments during #PalaceDay.

To mark the holiday, AREE residences will publish the most interesting stories from the life of their institutions on social media. Visitors can also share memories of visits to European museums by uploading their photos to social media using the #PalaceDay hashtag.