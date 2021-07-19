Poland reports 67 new coronavirus cases on Monday, no deaths

Leszek Szymański/PAP

Poland recorded 67 new confirmed coronavirus cases and no deaths over the past 24h to Monday morning, against 69 cases reported on Sunday, data released by the Health Ministry shows.

The healthcare system is now handling 342 Covid-19 hospitalisations, unchanged from the day prior, including 62 patients on ventilators, against the total of 618 ventilators available, the Health Ministry said on Twitter.

The Health Ministry also reported that 86,921 people are under quarantine. So far, 2,653,034 people have recovered.

In all, Poland has already distributed 32,835,251 doses of Covid-19 vaccines, with 16,251,913 people having been fully vaccinated, according to data posted on the official government website, gov.pl.