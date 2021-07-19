Poland’s average corporate wage up 9.8 pct y/y in June – stats office

Rafał Guz/PAP

Poland’s average corporate gross wage rose by 9.8 percent year on year to PLN 5,802.42 (EUR 1,289) in June 2021, the Central Statistical Office (GUS) said on Monday.

In monthly terms, the average wage grew by 2.9 percent.

Economists polled by PAP expected a 9.4 percent annual increase in the corporate wage in June and a 2.7 percent monthly growth.

June’s corporate employment increased by 2.8 percent year on year and 0.3 percent month on month to 6,359,300.

This compares to the economists’ expectation of a 2.7 percent annual rise in employment and a 0.3 percent monthly increase.