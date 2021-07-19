Poland records 185 cases of Delta Covid variant

Adam Warżawa/PAP

A deputy health minister said on Monday that 185 cases of the Delta variant have been recorded in Poland.

The highly-infectious variant has led to a surge in positive tests in the UK and prompted fears across Europe that the continent could soon experience a new wave of Covid-19.

In an interview on Monday for Polish public television TVP1, Waldemar Kraska said that at the moment the Delta variant accounted for 47 percent of all new infections in Poland.

“This (percentage – PAP) has been gradually rising,” he said, adding that in mid-June the variant accounted for only for 8 percent of new cases.

The minister warned that an increase in the number of new coronavirus infections could be expected in the coming weeks unless more Poles get vaccinated in order “to be ahead of a fourth coronavirus wave and a considerable growth in the number of new cases.”

According to Kraska, the Delta variant will spread more quickly during the summer holidays when people travel more, especially young people, “who, unfortunately, are not getting vaccinated.”