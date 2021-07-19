COVID-19: 67 new cases in Poland

The Health Ministry announced 67 new confirmed COVID-19 infections in Poland, increasing the total number of cases recorded in the country to 2,881,491 including 153,242 still active. The number of active cases increased from 153,225 yesterday.

The ministry also announced no new fatalities. The death toll in Poland remained at 75,215.

According to the ministry, 86,921 people are quarantined and 2,653,034 people have recovered from COVID-19 in the country so far. As it stands, there are still 153,242 active cases of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus in Poland.

As of Monday, a total of 32,835,251 vaccine doses have been administered and 16,251,913 people have been fully vaccinated so far.







The number of occupied ventilators amounts to 62 out of 618 available.

As of Monday morning, as many as 191,265,853 coronavirus cases, 4,106,672 deaths and 174,211,540 recoveries have been confirmed worldwide.

The US remains the country with the largest number of confirmed coronavirus cases, amounting to 34,963,907, India has the second most with 31,144,229 cases and Brazil third with 19,376,574.