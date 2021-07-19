Meet the History of Polish Brands

For over 100 years, Polish Press Agency’s photographers have immortalised the most important social, political, cultural and sporting events in Poland and around the world.

We have been and we are everywhere history is being made.

PAP’s photographic archive contains more than 18 million exceptional photographs documenting, among other things, the overthrow of communism, the political transformation, and the rebuilding of the Polish economy.

‘The History of Polish Brands’ is a unique photographic project addressed to companies whose business activities support the country’s economy. Using PAP archive pictures, we want to show how over the years the agency has grown, changed, how it once looked, and how it looks today.

The project is aimed at promoting companies, their potential and prospects for further stages of development.