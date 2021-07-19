Germany ignores Poland’s expectations: official

“For years, we have had declarations on the German side that cost little,” Szymon Szynkowski vel Sęk, deputy head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said in an interview with “Rzeczpospolita” daily, adding that concrete action is necessary to improve relations between Poland and Germany.

Regarding the international policies of Germany, Mr Szynkowski vel Sęk expressed hope that in the future it will take a different direction over some key issues.

“We are counting on a firm attitude towards Russia from the future chancellor of Germany,” he said.

The deputy head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs was also asked, among other things, whether he believed in reconciliation with Germany.

“The paradox is that we have intense economic and social relations, youth exchanges, open, intensively used political channels at all levels. Yet in many cases, for many years we have been looking forward to concrete action from the Germans, necessary to talk about real reconciliation and partnership relations,” he pointed out.

“For years, we have had declarations on the German side that cost little. It is worse when it comes to putting them into practice,” Mr Szynkowski vel Sęk assessed.

He emphasised that Poland allocates PLN 150 mln (EUR 32.7 mln) annually to teaching German to the German minority under the provisions of the Polish-German Treaty of Good Neighborhood of 1991, while Germany spends only a few million euros a year on teaching the Polish language for the large Polish minority.

“That’s a big flaw in our relationship,” he stressed.

According to the politician, Germany ignores Poland’s expectations.

“How else to explain that the huge property of the hundred-year-old Union of Poles in Germany, which was confiscated by the Germans, was never restored,” he said, pointing out that the only real estate bought by Poles – the Polish House in Bochum, has been waiting for a quarter of a century for the renovation promised by German side.

“There are specific, promising declarations on this matter… but having learned from years of disappointing experiences, we are waiting for action,” the deputy head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasised.