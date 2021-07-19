PM declares help for victims of recent floods

“We will try to help as soon as possible in the reconstruction of the municipal tissue,” Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Sunday in Głogoczów, southern Poland – one of the municipalities severely affected by the recent floods. He also announced that he would stay in the Małopolska region until Monday to monitor the aid and rescue operation on an ongoing basis.

The Prime Minister also called for careful monitoring of the situation. “Let’s take care of loved ones and secure their homes,” he appealed and announced that all forces are being mobilised for action – both the Fire Brigade (PSP) and the Territorial Defense Forces (WOT).

“Everyone does what they can to control the situation,” Mateusz Morawiecki emphasised.

The head of government pointed out that the first financial support for the victims has already reached their bank accounts. He also assured that further aid would be provided to remove the existing losses.

“We will try to help as soon as possible in the reconstruction of the municipal tissue,” he declared.

Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki noted the infrastructure damage suffered during the night time downpours. “The road renovations that we have done recently have unfortunately also suffered. We will not wring our hands, we will rebuild it,” he stressed.

Mariusz Błaszczak, the Minister of National Defense, wrote on social media that over 100 soldiers of the WOT will be directed to the Małopolska region, where they will provide aid.

In the most affected areas, up to 100 litres of water per square meter fell within a few hours.