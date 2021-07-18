Schism of opinions regarding Pope Francis’ restrictions on Tridentine mass

Pope Francis has restrained the freedom of celebrating the Tridentine mass — an older form of the Catholic holy mass celebrated, largely in Latin, prior to the Second Church Council of Vatican (1970).

With his Friday decision, Pope Francis has rendered retired Pope Benedict XVI’s approval of the celebration of the Latin mass, also known as the Tridentine mass, null and void. As of Friday, it will not be valid for Catholic priests to celebrate the Tridentine masses only with the approval of their Bishop, who in turn must consult it with the Holy See.

Pope Francis’ decision was prompted by the results of a questionnaire circulated by the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith among the Bishops, which revealed “a situation that preoccupies and saddens” the Pope, one which persuaded him “of the need to intervene” in order to ensure unity of the Catholic Church. The questionnaire nurtured a conviction in the Pope that the Tridentine mass has been “exploited to widen the gaps [in the Catholic Church], reinforce the divergences, and encourage disagreements that injure the Church, block her path, and expose her to the peril of division”.

“After consulting the bishops throughout the world, Pope Francis has decided to modify the norms regulating the use of the 1962 missal granted 14 years ago by his predecessor, Pope Benedict XVI, as the ‘extraordinary form of the Roman Rite’. The Pope has published the Motu proprio Traditionis custodes, dated 16 July 2021, regarding the use of the Roman liturgy prior to 1970,” Vatican News reported.

“The responsibility to regulate the celebration of the pre-conciliar liturgy returns to the Bishop, as the moderator of the liturgical life of the diocese: ‘it is his exclusive competence to authorise the use of the 1962 Roman Missal in his diocese, according to the guidelines of the Apostolic See’. The bishop is to verify that groups already celebrating the liturgy with the 1962 Missal ‘do not deny the validity and the legitimacy of the liturgical reform, dictated by Vatican Council II and the Magisterium of the Supreme Pontiffs’,” Vatican News reported.

As a result of the papal decision, masses celebrated according to the 1962 Missal are not to take place any longer in parishes. If they do, bishops are to establish both the location(s) and the dates on which such a mass will be celebrated. Its readings, however, proclaimed “in the vernacular language”, using the translations approved by the Episcopal Conferences, not in Latin, as the name of the mass indicates. The person to celebrate the mass will be delegated by the bishop. It is also within the powers of the bishop to decide whether to maintain the pre-Vatican liturgy — a judgment to be made based on its “effectiveness for spiritual growth”. It is also necessary that the designated priest not only have at heart the correct celebration of the liturgy, meaning the Roman Missal mass, but also the pastoral and spiritual care of the faithful. The Bishop is “to take care not to authorise the establishment of new groups” favouring the Tridentine mass.

Priests ordained as of Friday who want to celebrate the pre-conciliar liturgy, “should submit a formal request to the diocesan Bishop who shall consult the Apostolic See before granting this authorisation”. Those who are already doing so may request from their diocesan Bishop the authorisation to continue.

Pope Francis reflected that while Pope Benedict XVI’s decision of 2007 to keep up with the Tridentine mass was sustained by the “confidence that such a provision would not place in doubt one of the key measures of Vatican Council II or minimise in this way its authority”, the recent questionnaire convinced Pope Francis that such Catholic cohesion was compromised.

“In defence of the unity of the Body of Christ, I am constrained to revoke the faculty granted by my Predecessors,” Pope Francis wrote.

Schism of opinions

Although the Polish Episcopal Conference, which is the central body of the Catholic Church in Poland, has not issued its statement on the matter by Sunday, the takes on the papal decision vary, with some deploring the move, others seeing it as necessary.

The decision “does not ban the [Tridentine] mass. It is possible after the completion of certain conditions, which unquestionably are more rigorous,” Bishop Jean-Pierre Batut of the French Blois dioceses told French weekly „Famille chrétienne”. He went on to say that the Pope had felt that “the attachment to the extraordinary mass should not disturb the discovery of the post-Vatican mass. The duty of the believers is to remain open, having the love for the Church in their hearts, to this new discovery, even if they continue to participate in the extraordinary masses.” The Bishop added, that the decision “may seem strict as it is in fact a call to obedience… Francis recognises Benedict XVI’s failure with all respect.”

For his part, Polish priest Janusz Chyła tweeted that “having a couple of years of experience as a priest, some theological knowledge and a wealth of experience in the upbringing of priests… I fully understand this decision. Allow me to add that for me, all three Popes John Paul II, Benedict XVI and Francis are authorities.”

Other priests’ comments were more downbeat. “I’m deeply saddened. I have never celebrated the so-called Tridentine mass myself, albeit I understand the longing for such spirituality. Meanwhile, the new papal decisions of today mute the communities of this [Tridentine] tradition,” tweeted priest Daniel Wachowiak.

For his part, the Secretary-General of the Good Shepherd Institute priest Mateusz Markiewicz found the papal decision “contrary to mercy”, adding that the claims against the proponents of the traditional mass were unfounded.

How is Tridentine mass different from the Roman Missal mass?

The Tridentine mass differs in a number of ways from the popular mass. First of all, it is celebrated in Latin with the sermon and reading out of parts of the Holy Bible delivered in national vernaculars. Meanwhile, all prayers, singing and fixed elements of the mass are performed in Latin. The mass begins by sprinkling the participants with Holy Water.

Another difference is that the priest celebrates the mass with his back turned to the believers. This is done to better emphasise the focal position of God.

Thirdly, the Tridentine mass abounds in gestures, a total of 500, including 16 signs of the cross, six times turning towards the believers, eight kisses laid on the altar, 11 times of looking up towards the heaven and so forth.

The last of a myriad of minor differences is that the mass is celebrated without the use of instruments. Only singing and prayers are heard.